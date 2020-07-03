Maryam tweets video over birthday of her mother

LAHORE: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tweeted a pictorial video over the 70th birthday of her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz. She recorded her voice showing love and affection with her mother. Maryam has shared 28 pictures of different age and time in the tweet. Talking to her late mother and wishing her happy birthday, she expressed her grief that she and her father were not with her when she breathed her last. She added they could not say her goodbye. “We will meet once again not on this earth but in the heavens with the will of Allah.”