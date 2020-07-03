Telecasting incorrect Pak map in TV show

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday deliberated on the steps taken by the state run television management against those responsible for the telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan in its programme Rising Pakistan.

Chaired by Javed Latif, MNA, all the members were of the view unanimously that those responsible for this mistake should be punished and the shortcomings and omissions during the programme should be reviewed.

PTI MNA Kanwal Shozab said that institutions were destroyed due to violation of merit and the present government would not compromise on merit under any circumstances. Nafisa Shah, MNA of PPP, said that this mistake has happened for the second time, it is necessary to determine the reasons behind it. Naz Baloch, MNA, another PPP noted that the inquiry report on the matter should be made public.

Panel chairman Javed Latif said that no person with dual citizenship should be appointed to a higher post, and the Supreme Court decision in the Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi case should also be taken into account while making appointments to a higher post.

Jawaria Zafar Ahir, MNA said that the government wanted to reform all the institutions including state run TV, and no one should be punished for the mistake of someone else. The chairman of the committee said that the national TV as national broadcaster should safeguard the interests of the state.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said that national TV had conducted the first inquiry at the institutional level. As there were concerns over the inquiry, Information Minister Shibli Faraz asked for a fresh inquiry. He said that a sub-committee may be constituted on higher salaries and other matters of the national TV. The minister said that the committee will be apprised of the whole situation.

On this occasion, Javed Latif said that the committee should be informed about the list of state run-TV employees with dual citizenship and also about the qualifications and educational qualifications of the employees appointed on higher posts. The chairman said that he would take a full briefing from the management of national TV before forming the sub-committee.

The committee directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take notice of the insult to a guest female politician by the anchor of a private channel.

The meeting was attended by federal minister for Information and Broadcasting through video link.