Concern at education system

LAHORE: The Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights, Centre for Social Justice, Pakistan Minorities Teachers Association, Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation, Catholic (National) Commission for Justice and Peace and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, in a statement, expressed concerns at recent developments regarding education system in Punjab. The Working Group on Inclusive Education observed, “Single national curriculum agreed by federal and provincial governments is awaited, but the government of Punjab has moved to enhance the scope of teaching religion in the education system during June 2020 in utter disregard of religious freedom and respect for religious diversity.”