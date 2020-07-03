Shots fired at house of Shahbaz’s cousin

LAHORE: Some persons on Thursday fired shots at the Model Town residence of Shahbaz Sharif’s paternal cousin Aslam Bashir.

Aslam alleged that his nephews Furqan Idrees and Umar Idrees along with their accomplices had resorted to firing at his residence, following a property issue.

A guard was injured and two cars were damaged by the firing. The Model Town police have registered a case against the accused.