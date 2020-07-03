Man strangles wife

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his accomplices strangled his wife over a domestic dispute at Chak 348/JB in Gojra tehsil on Thursday. Muhammad Sharif of Jhang told Nawan Lahore police that his daughter Kausar Bibi was often tortured by her husband Mazhar Abbas. He said on the day of incident, Mazhar Abbas and his relatives Mumtaz, Tariq and Karam Bibi strangled her.