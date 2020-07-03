close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

Man strangles wife

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his accomplices strangled his wife over a domestic dispute at Chak 348/JB in Gojra tehsil on Thursday. Muhammad Sharif of Jhang told Nawan Lahore police that his daughter Kausar Bibi was often tortured by her husband Mazhar Abbas. He said on the day of incident, Mazhar Abbas and his relatives Mumtaz, Tariq and Karam Bibi strangled her.

Latest News

More From Pakistan