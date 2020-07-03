NAB Lahore’s mid-year performance briefing

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore held its mid-year performance briefing which was chaired by director general, NAB Lahore.

According to a press release Thursday, the board meeting was attended by deputy prosecutor general accountability (DGPA) and all directors of investigation wings. The board reviewed six months performance of the NAB Lahore. It was briefed that NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) have displayed an outstanding performance amid corona pandemic. As per the quoted details of six months performance report; NAB Lahore received 2181 complaints while the complaint cell successfully managed to process and collectively disposed of a total of 4452 complaints. During this tenure, 71 Complaint Verifications (CVs) were authorised by the competent authorities from which 79 CVs had been completed till June 30, 2020. Accordingly, 23 fresh inquiries were launched since January 2020. During the last six months, 13 new investigations were initiated by the regional bureau, whereas 19 investigations were completed. Moreover, the NAB Lahore’s prosecution wing filed 23 references since January 2020 till date.

Furthermore, during the tenure of last six months, the NAB Lahore recovered Rs846.180 million by holding plea bargain from which Rs529.870 million have so far been received from corrupt elements and the same has been submitted into government kitty or returned to the affectees of different scams.