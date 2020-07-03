Man kills niece over marriage dispute

SARGODHA: A man shot dead his niece over a marriage dispute here in the area of Karana police on Thursday. According to police sources, Muhammad Ilyas, 48, of Chak 107/SB wanted to marry off his son with his niece Nasreen Bibi, but she refused to do so.

On the day of incident, an altercation erupted in the family over the issue and in a fit of rage Ilyas allegedly shot dead his niece.

Rs 12.3m recovered from defaulters: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday claimed to have recovered more Rs 12.3 million from fee defaulters of Municipal Corporation of Sahiwal and Sillanwali. The ACE authorities said continued drive of recovering commercialisation and map fee from defaulters, Assistant Director legal ACE Ahsanullah and ACE Assistant Director Sargodha Muhammad Asghar along with authorities of Municipal Corporation (MC) of Sahiwal and Sillanwali recovered Rs 8.3 million from defaulters of commercial dues of Tehsil Council Sahiwal. Similarly, Rs 4.25 million were recovered from defaulters of commercial dues and map fee of Tehsil Council Sillanwali and the recovered amount had been deposited in the government exchequer.

ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach said recovery drive of commercial map fee from defaulters and retrieval of state land from land mafia would be continued.

Five POs held: Police Thursday arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs).

According to a police spokesman, police teams of different stations arrested POs indentified as Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad, Saffdar Ali, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Ashraf. The POs were wanted by police in more than a dozen cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer.

Woman commits

suicide: A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Urban Area police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Amna Bibi, 32, wife of Riaz Hussain of Ameer Colony consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues. She was shifted to hospital where she died. She was a mother of two children.