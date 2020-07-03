Sanjrani decides action against FBR officials over senator’s letter

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to take action against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials in the wake of Senator Kauda Babar’s letter.

Senator Babar had resigned from the post of Chairman FBR and Member Policy Board FBR in protest against the alleged attitude of the authorities.

The Senate Secretariat said Senator Babar had apprised the Senate chairman of the whole situation through a letter. To this, Sanjrani referred the matter to the Privilege Committee. The matter was referred to the committee under Senate rules and regulations.

“This attitude of the FBR will not be tolerated. If the committee summons the officials, the disrespect of the Parliament will not be tolerated. It is unfortunate not to convene a policy board meeting. The committee should prepare a report on this matter as soon as possible,” Sadiq Sanjrani said.