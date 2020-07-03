UNSC decries terrorist attack in Karachi

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack against the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Monday, a move that India, according to informed sources, tried to block through its friends on the 15-member body, but failed.

Four heavily armed terrorists attacked the PSX building, killing three security guards and a police officer before being shot dead by Pakistani law enforcement personnel who reacted swiftly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued strong condemnatory statements, saying India was behind the terrorist attack in Karachi. “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the Council said in a press statement.

The statement, which was adopted by consensus, was prepared and circulated to the Council members by China to signal its support to Pakistan.