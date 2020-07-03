PIA downgraded to one-star airline

LONDON: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been downgraded to a one-star airline, the lowest rating out of a total of seven stars, by AirlineRatings.com.It is one of the top airline rating websites. The rating comes after the airline was suspected to be harboring 262 pilots with fake licenses.

Recently, the European Union banned PIA operations in the bloc for six-months. This reduced it to a one-star airline from a a three-star one. AirlineRatings.com has stripped PIA of its three-stars for the IATA Operational Safety Audit and one-star for the ICAO country audit.

The editor-in-chief of the website, Geoffrey Thomas, said, “Clearly there needs to be an investigation into possible bribery and falsifying related to the pilot licenses.”