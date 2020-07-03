Panic stricken India acquiring fighter planes and missiles

ISLAMABAD: After thrashing from Chinese, panic-stricken India has decided to procure 33 front-line fighter jets including 21 MiG-29 Russian fighter jets, 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft, upgrading existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft and 248 ASTRA beyond visual range air-to-air missile systems.

The missile is designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aircraft and has all weather day and night capability. Indian Defence Ministry approved spending of Rs38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of its armed forces. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The DAC is the highest decision-making body of the defence ministry on procurement and it also approved acquisition of Pinaka missile systems as well as procurement of long-range land attack missile systems having a firing range of 1000km.

The Chinese and Indians authorities are engaged in dialogue for de-escalation in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. The tension escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 who transgressed in Chinese area.

The proposals approved by the DAC also included procurement of Pinaka ammunition, software defined radios for the army and BMP armament upgrades. The procurement of 21 MiG-29 and upgrade of the existing fleet of MiG-29 is estimated to cost the government Rs7,418 crore while purchase of 12 new Su-30 MKI from HAL will be made at a cost of Rs10,730 crore, the officials said in New Delhi.