Financial assistance to families of forced disappeared persons demanded

ISLAMABAD: Defence of Human Rights (DHR) on Thursday demanded that the government should extend monthly financial assistance to the families of forced disappeared persons in this worst price-hike situation, says a press release.

DHR Chairperson Amna Masood Janjua said that the forced disappeared persons were the sole bread earners of their families and therefore, the household women have been facing financial crunch in the absence of the bread winners of their families. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, even many well-off families are facing financial problems and what to say about the families whose sole earning hands are no more around to assist their families. It is not beyond imagination what catastrophic situation these families are facing in the difficult situation. She called upon the government to come forward and help these families.