close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 3, 2020

UK police probe statue’s destruction

World

AFP
July 3, 2020

LONDON: British police on Thursday said they were investigating the criminal damage of a statue of former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, which was smashed in a London park. The Metropolitan Police said it received a report of damage to the statue in Cannizaro Park, in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Tuesday afternoon.

The damage appeared to have been carried out by a group of about 100 people, most of them men, according to one eyewitness quoted by the domestic Press Association news agency. "I heard the statue being smashed up but didnt actually see it happen," said Andrew Morris, who was walking his dog in the park at the time.

Latest News

More From World