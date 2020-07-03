120 die in Myanmar landslide

HPAKANT, Myanmar: The battered bodies of more than 120 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday after one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry.

Scores die each year while working in the countrys lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China. The disaster struck after heavy rainfall pounded the open-cast mines, close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, where billions of dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides. Scores "were smothered by a wave of mud," the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post.