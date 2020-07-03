tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUDAPEST: Hungary will not comply with an EU recommendation to lift coronavirus travel restrictions for more countries outside the bloc, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, citing a risk to health. The 27-member EU finalised on Tuesday the list of countries where coronavirus infections were seen to be low enough to allow their citizens to enter the bloc starting on Wednesday.