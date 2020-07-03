close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
AFP
July 3, 2020

Drugs from Syria seized

World

ROME: Italian police said on Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines allegedly made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world. The drug, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, was worth about one billion euros ($1.12 billion), and intended to be sold on the European market "to finance terrorism", the finance police of Naples said in a statement.

