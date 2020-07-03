close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

Man, son hit to death

Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

LAHORE:A man and his son were killed by a rashly driven tractor-trolley in Kot Lakhpat area here on Thursday. The victims were identified as Shaukat and his son Hamza. The victims were on their way on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them, as a result Hamza died on the spot and his father succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The driver escaped from the scene.

