PML-N protests at 14 constituencies

LAHORE::PML-N leaders and activists held hunger strike camps at 14 constituencies against hike in petrol prices and overall inflation.

The protesters started gathering at the camps at 12 noon. They were carrying placards inscribed with different slogans including Sharam Karo, Haya Karo ghareeb awam ka khayal karo. The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI government. The slogans included Go Niazi Go, Muk gaya tera show, Aata chor, cheeni chor---haye Haye. Khawja Imran Nazir addressing the protesters said they have set up 14 camps in the provincial metropolis to pledge unity with the poor. He said the PTI government has thrown petrol bomb on the poor just to please mafias.

He said all SOPs of corona virus are strictly being followed. The protesters are wearing masks and using sanitizers.

At Morr Samanabad, ticket holder Mehr Ishtiaq, ticket holder Ch Baqir Hussain and MPA Rana Mashood led the camp. The PML-N leaders alleged that incompetent government has destroyed the economy. They demanded punishment for the culprits of flour, sugar and petrol.

The hunger strike camp of Regal Chowk was shifted to Mozang. The protesters also chanted slogans of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and dekho dekho Kon aaya, Sher aaya Sher aaya. MPA Ghazali Saleem Butt also set up strike camp and registered strong protest.

The PML-N leaders said their strike will continue till the removal of incompetent rulers. It is worth mentioning here that MNA Malik Riaz and MPA Sami Ullah Khan held hunger strike camp at Shahdra Morr, Ghazali Saleem Butt at Badamibagh, Ali Pervez Malik, Khawja Imran Nazir, Ch Shahbaz Ahmad and Kanwal Liaqat Advocate at Shalimar Bagh, Sheikh Rohail Asghar at Daroghawala.

Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad and Rana Mashood at Samanabad, Waheed Alam Khan, Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Bilal Yasin at Regal Chowk, Saiful Malook Khokhar at Thokar Niaz Baig, MPA Mirza Javed at Adda Plot Raiwind, Mian Naseer Ahmad, Yasin Sohal at Walton and Ramzan Siddique Bhatti and Mian Muhammad Saleem at Township.