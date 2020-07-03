CM Usman Buzdar condemns cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri man

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri elderly man in the presence of his grandson by the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the chief minister said the tragic incident was enough to open the eyes of the international community as the United Nations must take notice of this gruesome act, he added.

The cruel act had, once again, exposed the savagery of Narendra Modi regime as India was continuously engaged in Kashmiris genocide. Nefarious designs of converting the Kashmiris majority into a minority would be disastrous, he said adding that the UN should wake up and ensure protection of Kashmiris from the cruelties of the Indian army in the occupied valley.