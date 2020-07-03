WI legend Everton Weekes dies

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: Legendary batsman Everton Weekes, the last of the famed West Indies ‘Three Ws’, died Wednesday at the age of 95 and was hailed as “a founding father” of the sport in the Caribbean.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes,” tweeted Cricket West Indies.

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”

Barbadian Weekes was part of a feared post-World War II West Indies team which also featured Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell.

Walcott died in 2006 while Worrell passed away in 1967. All three had been born within a mile and a half of each other over an 18-month period.