Pak team missing fans’ support in England

ISLAMABAD: Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam said on Thursday that the national team was missing the usual flair and extraordinary fan support on the England tour.

“When it comes to fan support, cricket is not the same as we used to experience on previous tours. We are definitely missing those large gatherings of our fans around us,” Babar told reporters in a video conference from Worcester, England.

“On previous tours when we practised, Pakistani expats living in England used to gather in numbers. They would spend hours watching us in nets. We are missing that jubilant crowd. We are missing the enthusiasm they showed for selfies and photos.”

Babar praised the Pakistani expatriates living in England for showing immense support to the national team. “Spectators have always boosted our morale and helped us in giving our best. But these are unprecedented times and we have to live with it,” he said.

Babar said that every member of the squad was enjoying his stay in Worcester. “Arrangements are excellent here and we are enjoying our every minute. Be it playing indoor games to relax or training in the nets, we are enjoying every moment of our stay here.”

He claimed that Covid-19 will have its effects on the series. “Lesser options to shine the cricket ball and not being able to celebrate fully are definitely hurdles, yet we will try to adjust to the changing situation.”