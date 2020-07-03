Smoking ban

AMMAN: Jordan has extended a ban on cigarettes in closed public spaces to all forms of smoking, citing the fight against Covid-19 in a country with one of the world´s highest smoking rates. "In order to protect the health and safety of citizens, especially given the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, smoking of all forms (cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and shisha) is banned in closed public places," the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.