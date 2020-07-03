Novartis pays $700m to settle kickbacks case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis will pay some $729 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Washington accusing it of paying kickbacks to doctors, among other allegations.
The company´s chief executive Vas Narasimhan described the settlements as "an important milestone on our journey to build trust with society". "Today´s settlements are consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy compliance matters," he said in a statement.
One part of the settlement was related to the company´s use of three foundations to funnel payments to cover costs for patients taking its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and kidney cancer drug Afinitor.