COVID-19 claims 31 more lives, another 2,430 test positive in Sindh

As many as 31 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province in a day, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday. He said the death toll due to the novel coronavirus now stood at 1,437.

“We have lost 31 more people in Sindh due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and now the death toll is 1,437. We have 1,578 people under treatment at hospitals, of whom 754 are in critical condition and 101 are on life support,” the CM said in his daily coronavirus situation report. The CM said 2,430 new COVID-19 cases were detected when 9,436 tests were conducted in a day, constituting a 26-per cent detection rate and raising the tally to 89,225 cases.

So far, he said, 471,023 tests had been conducted in which 89,225 tested positive, while, 49,926 of them had been cured, including 1,399 last day. “The recovery rate in the province stands at 56 per cent,” he said.

Currently, he said, 37,893 COVID-19 patients were under treatment, of whom 36,072 were in home isolation, 243 at isolation centres and 1,578 at different hospitals. According to him, currently, 754 patients are in critical condition, of whom 101 had been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

Giving the district-wise break-up, the chief minister said that out of the 2,430 new cases, 11,77 emerged from all six districts of Karachi. They include 389 from south, 296 from east, 168 from central, 117 from Korangi, 111 from Malir and 96 from west.

He said Hyderabad had 89 new cases, Dadu 58, Ghotki 55, Thatta 51, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Tando Allahyar 47, Larkana 47, Naushehroferoze 41, Sukkur 38, Khairpur 37, Tando M. Khan 37, Shikarpur 35, Sujawal 30, Matiari 21, Jamshoro 19, Badin 17, Jacobabad 16, Sanghar 15, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 11, and Kambar and Kashmore one each. The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands and avoiding being at crowded places.