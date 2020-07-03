Pak pacers raring to go against England

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast-bowling unit is raring to go against England, with the visiting side currently training in Worcestershire for the Test and T20I series.

The fast bowlers were seen training hard as practice drills continued for the second day under the guidance of the coaching staff.

“The players will improve gradually,” bowling coach Waqar Younis said while speaking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its Twitter account.

“The conditions are helpful for the bowlers at the moment. They are enjoying training under the overcast conditions. It is really helpful for the side when the bowlers bowl as much as they can during the preparations,” he said.

Sohail Khan, who could be making his first Test appearance since 2016, said that the side is adjusting to the conditions in the country. “It is cold here whereas the weather was warm back in Pakistan. Our coaching staff is holding fun training sessions,” he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he is feeling good about the fact that the side has resumed training.

Naseem Shah said that he was having fun on his first tour of England and the bowlers were enjoying bowling. “It feels great when bowling coach Waqar Younis shares tips regarding shining the ball with our sweat,” he added.