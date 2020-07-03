England to wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo for WI series

LONDON: England will join the West Indies in wearing “Black Lives Matter” logos on their shirts during their three-match Test series, but the England and Wales Cricket Board insisted Thursday that “it is not an endorsement of a political organisation”.

The tourists had previously announced they would be wearing the logo which is also being worn by Premier League footballers.

The ECB said its decision had been “fully supported” by England players led by Test captain Joe Root and stand-in skipper Ben Stokes.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison made it clear, however, the move showed support for “progress and societal change” and did not extend to explicit backing for any wider political aims.

“It has become a message of solidarity and a drive for progress and societal change,” he said. “There can be no place for racism in society or our sport, and we must It is understood, however, that the England squad will not take a knee ahead of the first Test, which starts in Southampton on July 8.