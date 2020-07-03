Pirates kidnap nine off Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: Pirates attacked a Norwegian vessel off the coast of Nigeria on Thursday and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals onboard, the ships Norwegian owner BW Offshore said. The Sendje Berge, an offshore support vessel for the oil and gas industry, came under attack at 0320 GMT, BW Offshore said in a filing to the Oslo stock exchange.