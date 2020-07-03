Ban lifted on book by Trump’s niece

WASHINGTON: An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive "tell-all" book by President Donald Trumps niece, court documents showed.

The ruling issued on Wednesday allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president "the worlds most dangerous man." It would be the latest bombshell memoir to dish dirt on the leader after former aide John Boltons book, which described Trump as corrupt and incompetent, was cleared for publication last week.