UK police probe statue’s destruction

LONDON: British police on Thursday said they were investigating the criminal damage of a statue of former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, which was smashed in a London park.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report of damage to the statue in Cannizaro Park, in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Tuesday afternoon. The damage appeared to have been carried out by a group of about 100 people, most of them men, according to one eyewitness quoted by the domestic Press Association news agency. "I heard the statue being smashed up but didnt actually see it happen," said Andrew Morris, who was walking his dog in the park at the time.