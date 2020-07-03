close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
AFP
July 3, 2020

UK court sides with Guaido

World

AFP
July 3, 2020

LONDON: Venezuela´s opposition cried victory on Thursday after a London judge ruled that the British government had "unequivocally recognised" opposition leader Juan Guaido as the troubled Latin American country´s president. The ruling came in a dispute over $1 billion in gold reserves that Venezuela´s central bank wants released from the Bank of England to help fund the country´s response to the coronavirus crisis.

