UK court sides with Guaido

LONDON: Venezuela´s opposition cried victory on Thursday after a London judge ruled that the British government had "unequivocally recognised" opposition leader Juan Guaido as the troubled Latin American country´s president. The ruling came in a dispute over $1 billion in gold reserves that Venezuela´s central bank wants released from the Bank of England to help fund the country´s response to the coronavirus crisis.