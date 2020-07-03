Turkey seeks French apology

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Turkey´s foreign minister on Thursday said France should apologise for making "false claims" about a naval incident in the Mediterranean that has added to growing tensions between the Nato allies. "When France makes false claims and works against Turkey, that should not be accepted," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin.