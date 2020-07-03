BBC cuts 450 regional jobs

LONDON: The BBC said on Thursday it will axe 450 regional jobs in England as it seeks to cut costs and shake up its local radio stations and TV news.

In a statement on Thursday, it said it was planning a "significant reinvention" of BBC England, which employs more than 3,000 people. Changes include merging TV and online news and reducing the number of shows on local radio stations, in a bid to save Â£25 million by March 2022.

The BBC said its early evening regional TV news bulletins have been the most watched programmes on British television during the coronavirus outbreak, regularly drawing a quarter of England´s population.

But Helen Thomas, the director of BBC England, said: "Those services were created more than 50 years ago, have changed very little and need significant reinvention. "That has meant taking some difficult decisions."