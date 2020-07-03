BBC cuts 450 regional jobs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The BBC said on Thursday it will axe 450 regional jobs in England as it seeks to cut costs and shake up its local radio stations and TV news.
In a statement on Thursday, it said it was planning a "significant reinvention" of BBC England, which employs more than 3,000 people. Changes include merging TV and online news and reducing the number of shows on local radio stations, in a bid to save Â£25 million by March 2022.
The BBC said its early evening regional TV news bulletins have been the most watched programmes on British television during the coronavirus outbreak, regularly drawing a quarter of England´s population.
But Helen Thomas, the director of BBC England, said: "Those services were created more than 50 years ago, have changed very little and need significant reinvention. "That has meant taking some difficult decisions."