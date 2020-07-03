Second Confederate statue removed in Richmond

WASHINGTON: Work crews acting on the orders of the mayor took down a second statue on Thursday of a Confederate military figure in Richmond, the Virginia city that was the capital of the pro-slavery Civil War South.

The statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury, a Confederate naval officer, was seen in televised footage being lifted off its stone base by a crane and placed on a flatbed truck.

A statue of a Confederate general, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, was taken down in Richmond on Wednesday as a campaign to remove Confederate symbols gathers momentum across the country.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the “immediate removal” on Wednesday of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue in order to “expedite the healing process

for the city.”

The mayor said that as the Southern capital during the 1861-65 Civil War, Richmond has been “burdened with that legacy.” “The great weight of that burden has fallen on our residents of color,” Stoney said. “These statues, although symbolic, have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.

Stoney called the move a “down payment” rather than a “solution” to racial injustice in the city and across America. A statue of Robert E Lee, the commander of the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, on Monument Avenue has become a focal point for recent protests and has been covered in slogans such as “Black Lives Matter.”

The Lee statue belongs to the state, however, not the city. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered its removal “as soon as possible.”