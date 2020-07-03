Army rejects Indian media claims about GB deployment

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar has strongly rejected Indian media reports claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan and the alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China.

In a tweet on Thursday, the DG ISPR said: “News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth. No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place.” He added: “We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan.”