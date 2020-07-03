Pakistan is not exporting Covid-19: PM’s aide Moeed

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Moeed Yusuf, has rejected the impression that Pakistan was exporting the coronavirus to other countries and insisted that the country had been acting in “the most responsible manner” to check the spread of the virus.

Briefing media at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad on Thursday, Yusuf said news was being spread by a section of the British media about Pakistani expatriates returning to the United Kingdom with Covid-19 symptoms, but it was not the stance of UK government, as confirmed by the British High Commissioner Christian Turner.

Yusuf added that Pakistan was the only country which was holding tests, ensuring quarantine and screening of the outbound passengers. Only 30 Pakistanis who returned to the UK tested positive for Covid-19 and that section of British media was exaggerating, he added.

He said there was no justification in making a hue and cry against Pakistan for allegedly exporting the coronavirus. Both the international and national media made a baseless propaganda on the issue as it was not the only case with Pakistan. Yusuf said the travellers should act responsibly and should not embark upon foreign travel if they have symptoms of Covid-19, according to state media.

However, he said screening of outbound passengers has been made mandatory. “We are keeping a close eye on incoming and outbound passengers,” he added. Yusuf also said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights for the Gulf region will continue.

His remarks came as the country saw 4,339 new cases and 78 deaths. The total cases now stand at 217,809, while death toll has reached 4,473, according to government figures.

Meanwhile, authorities rolled back a smart lockdown from two areas of the Peshawar after completion of the requisite 14-day quarantine period. The people of the areas were however advised to adopt all precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.