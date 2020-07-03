Cabinet to hire financial adviser for Roosevelt ‘joint venture’

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Thursday directed for the appointing of a financial adviser to begin the process of a “joint venture project” of Roosevelt Hotel, a finance ministry press release said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chaired the CCoP meeting, which reviewed the one-point agenda on the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, an asset which is owned by PIA-Investment Limited.

According to the statement, as requested by the Aviation Division, CCoP decided to de-notify the Roosevelt task force formed earlier under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation for framing terms of reference for leasing the Roosevelt’s site for setting up a “joint venture project”. The CCoP also directed to hire a financial adviser to start the process for the transaction in the light of the report of Ms Deloitte from July 2019 which recommended “that the highest and best use of the Roosevelt Hotel property is to redevelop the site into a mixed use (through joint venture) of primarily office tower over retail and condominium”.

It added that it was also directed that Ms Deloitte would update the study on the hotel transaction in the next four weeks and the same shall be shared with the CCoP.