Notices issued to 45 absent employees of Lakki hospital

LAKKI MARWAT: Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Haleemur Rehman Khattak served show-cause notices on 45 absent employees of the health facility, sources said on Thursday.

They said that most of the employees appointed in various sections at the hospital were found absent since long, affecting the functioning of the hospital. They said that MS Dr Haleemur Rehman Khattak served show-cause notices upon 18 Class-IV employees and 27 other employees including ward orderly, ward attendants, watchmen, Beheshti, generator operator, receptionists and sweepers. Last week, the hospital administration had served show-cause notices on 39 employees for their absenteeism.

“It’s really strange to see that so many employees who had been drawing salaries at home remained absent during the period of former administrators. Why did not they take action against the absentees?” an official questioned. When contacted, MS Dr Khattak said: “Being an administrator, I am performing my duty and others should also do the same. I can’t permit anyone drawing salary while at home without performing duty.” He said that he had also brought it into the notice of higher authorities and whatever he had done was for the betterment of the health facility and welfare of people.