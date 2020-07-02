Court lifts freeze on assets of Hanif Abbasi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Special Narcotics Court (SNC), Rawalpindi on Wednesday nullified the decision of freezing assets of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi. The court also rejected the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) petition regarding confiscating Hanif Abbasi’s assets. The court has restored all assets of the PML-N leader including properties, cars and bank accounts.