Court lifts freeze on assets of Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI: The Special Narcotics Court (SNC), Rawalpindi on Wednesday nullified the decision of freezing assets of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi. The court also rejected the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) petition regarding confiscating Hanif Abbasi’s assets. The court has restored all assets of the PML-N leader including properties, cars and bank accounts.