Indian media says 20,000 Pak troops positioned at GB border

NEW DELHI: At a time when India is engaged with China in a bid to diffuse border tensions in Ladakh region, Indian media quoting sources said that that a large number of Pakistani troops have been positioned along the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) border. This can lead to an additional responsibility for the Indian Army, which has already deployed a good force in Eastern Ladakh. Indian media said that Pakistan has positioned troops equal to that of China, along its border, building up India’s border tensions at two fronts now. Sources have also revealed that Chinese army is holding talks with terror organisation Al-Badr to provoke violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has moved around 20,000 additional troops in the northern Ladakh region to match the Chinese troops’ strength. This addition is more than what Pakistan had deployed during the Balakot strikes.