YDA for withdrawal of Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act

LAHORE: Former federal minister and MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday visited the Services Hospital and expressed solidarity with the Young Doctors Association (YDA) working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

"The federal government and Punjab government must establish an institution for infectious diseases to effectively combat various epidemics like coronavirus, dengue virus and Congo virus, etc," he said in support of YDA's demand for establishing a separate department of infectious diseases.Talking to the media, Sattar said although the authority to resolve issues rests with the government, the YDA raised the issue of patients, doctors and medical staff very effectively. He said the Services Hospital doctors in the fight against coronavirus have been ignored at the state level, saying that the health budget has not been increased substantially in Punjab and at federal level. "The government lacks a comprehensive policy to combat the coronavirus," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, YDA Punjab President Dr Salman Haseeb said the YDA always raised the voice and issues of patients, doctors and medical staff, which became the topic of discussion in government circles. He said the government must withdraw the Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019 and shun its plan of privatization of public sector health institutions. "The appointment of doctors and medical staff on ad hoc basis and daily wages is against all norms of humanity and a violation of fundamental human rights," he said, adding that the government must regularize the services of doctors and medical staff in the province.