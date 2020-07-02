PML-N rejects S Punjab Sectt

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat instead of making separate South Punjab province.

In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum questioned why the federal government isn’t passing the South Punjab province bill already presented by the PML-N in the parliament. She reminded that the PML-N had already gotten unanimous approval from the parliament for making Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces.

She said had the government been serious regarding South Punjab province, it would have started the constitutional process in this connection instead of creating a secretariat, which she said can never be a replacement of a separate province. She slammed the PTI government for trying to deceive the nation with such measures and said the masses and that of South Punjab particularly won’t be fooled by such tricks.