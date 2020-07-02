Inflation rate soars to 8.6pc in June

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate soared slightly to 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBC) said in its monthly report published on Wednesday. The rate was 8.22 percent year-on-year in May. The prices of eggs, tomatoes, wheat, flour, fresh vegetables and chicken increased in June, the bureau said.

Petroleum prices that had fallen sharply in previous weeks shot up again last week across the country, a factor that will have its impact in next month's CPI.

The average inflation rate currently stands at 10.74 percent in outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 that ended June 30. The CPI peaked in January, registering 14.56 percent year-on-year.