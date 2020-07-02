Spanish MPs, media laud Pak mission’s working during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The country’s embassies in world have been under constant criticism due to delays in PIA flights, non-responsive attitude of the embassies, repatriation of remains, non-processing of passports and documents, and closure of premises amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The historic Spanish city Barcelona’s mission was a difference where a gritty and brave officer has defied the odds and earned an outstanding reputation for the country by delivering beyond expectations not only for the 100,000 strong Pakistani community in Spain and but also for thousands of Pakistanis in Europe.

Spanish parliamentarians have praised terming Pakistan consulate in Barcelona as the best foreign mission in Spain in service of its fellow countrymen. According to estimates 70,000 Pakistanis live in Catalunya, which is served by the Barcelona Consulate. Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin are traditional hub of the community where repatriated people praised for the country’s mission, which in past had been notorious for being nonresponsive and citadels of inaccessible officers and staff.

Spanish media lavished praised the Consulate for being the only mission repatriating bodies during Covid-19 and the only office in “all of Spain” open during the pandemic. “It was purely a personal and obsessive decision of the consul general,” sources in the consulate said. Spanish press called it the “only country that moved its nationals home in the pandemic.”

Dr Irfan Majeed Raja, assistant professor of medicine and a practicing physician and writer in Barcelona, wrote an article for Independent Urdu, titled “the Pakistani who made Barcelona the luckiest city in the world.” He said Consul General Imran Ali has used “technology with humanity” to create a unique foreign mission serving the struggling Pakistanis in Barcelona and Spain. Barcelona is the landing point of illegal Pakistanis immigrants, but surprisingly the consul general has banned the word “Illegal” in the consulate. He says, “They are my children,” retorted Dr Irfan Majeed, himself held in high esteem in the Spanish health sector for fighting COVID-19.

Pakistanis based in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, Lalamusa and Wazirabad as well as Spain have adulation, they have for Imran Ali is astounding and never witnessed for civil servants let alone diplomats. Waleed Sarwar, a community leader in picturesque Palma Majorca said that it’s not the best Pakistani foreign mission alone, it’s the most human in the world, heads and shoulders more human than Western foreign missions in Spain. The surprising part is he first delivered and then started talking to the community. You are given a paper with a list of all 18 officials and volunteers of the consulate with their WhatsApp numbers on the gate.