Farooq lauds services of Kashmiri expatriates

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday said that Kashmiri expatriates playing excellent role in highlighting Kashmiri dispute in its true perspective at international fora.

Addressing the session of AJK Legislative Assembly here, the prime minister said that after August 5, 2019 Indian unilateral and unlawful act of abrogation of the disputed territory, expatriates represented the sentiments of Kashmiris in best manners. He stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the mission of right to self-determination.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the our government has appointed honorary coordinators in Europe, UK, Middle East, North America and other countries to resolve the problems of overseas Kashmiris. He expressed grave concern over the Pakistani flights ban by the European Union and UK and added that it had been done by the mistake of a federal minister.

Referring to the unanimous approval of the budget for the next fiscal year, the prime minister said the state legislature has set a great example for the provincial and national assemblies. He expressed profound gratitude to opposition and treasury benches who unanimously passed the budget for FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan laid the foundation stone of Kashmir History Museum here on Wednesday. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs23.958 million.