close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 2, 2020

Shibli greets Lieutenant General Nigar Gohar

National

A
APP
July 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday congratulated first female Pakistani Lieutenant General Nigar Gohar.

Tagging a news item from an English daily, the minister said in a tweet: "Congratulations to first female Pakistani to achieve this milestone. Proud of women of our nation".

The announcement of her promotion as Lieutenant General was made by DG ISPR yesterday who also said that the officer has also been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

Latest News

More From Pakistan