Pak ambassador presents credentials to Italian president

ROME: Pakistan’s Ambassador Jauhar Saleem called on President Sergio Mattarella and presented his credentials to him, said a press release.

During the meeting, President Mattarella expressed satisfaction at the state of longstanding ties of amity and cooperation between Pakistan and Italy. He said that the sizeable Pakistani diaspora in Italy was a source of strength for the multifaceted relations.

It was agreed that the $1.5 billion worth bilateral trade did not reflect the actual potential of commercial cooperation between the two countries and needed to be reinvigorated and expanded.

In keeping with the bilateral ties of amity and cooperation, the two countries enjoy excellent cooperation in international fora, particularly within the United Nations and it was hoped that such benign cooperation would be further strengthened inter alia in the area of UN reform.

Ambassasor Saleem updated the Italian president on regional developments, with particular reference to the instability caused by the continued provocative actions by India.