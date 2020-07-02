IHC dismisses plea against surge in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed petition against recent increase in petrol products prices by the government. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The court in its decision stated that court could not interfere in the affairs of the executive.

The court said that one should not doubt on their elected representatives and their intentions. The order said that court's interference could affect policies and steps of government to deal with economic crisis. The bench issued seven-page judgment on a petition moved by Jamaat-i-Islami leader Mian Aslam regarding the above matter.

The order stated that it was authority of the government to fix prices of petroleum products in the country. The prices were set keeping in view economic problems and market situation, it further said.

It stated that it could not be assumed that the elected representatives could invite public annoyance by increasing oil and petroleum prices without any reason. The government was aware of the problems of the people, it said.

The petition stated that prices were increased without summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the notification regarding price increase in petroleum products.