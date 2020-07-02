PPP asks aviation minister to quit for inflicting huge loss to nation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar for disrupting the services of the PIA to the EU, UK and thereby rendering immense loss to the nation.

“The resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and a case must be initiated against him for being a traitor who rendered such a huge loss to PIA,” said Secretary Information PPPP Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Rubina Khalid, Palwasha Khan, Naz Baloch, Nazir Dhoki while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. Dr Nafisa accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cronies of hatching a conspiracy to sell national assets and buy themselves those assets at a record low price.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is a compulsive liar and a hypocrite who called Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed but refuses to call Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a Shaheed,” she said. She said the talk of “minus one” is being circulated by Imran Khan’s own cabinet members. She said that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has become controversial because he acts like a worker of PTI.

The PPP leader said that PIA was banned from Europe because of the aviation minister whose own degree is fake. “Imran Khan and his ministers have destroyed economy because of their non-serious attitude,” she said.Shah said that Imran Khan has no control over his cabinet. “Soon this selected government and its hypocrite prime minister will go packing,” she said.