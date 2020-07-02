IHC rejects plea seeking removal of aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected an appeal as non-maintainable seeking Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar's removal over his remarks in the National Assembly that a large number of the country's pilots held "dubious licences."

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on a petition filed by advocate Tariq Asad, who argued that Pakistan's image had suffered internationally due to the aviation minister’s remarks that about almost 40 percent of the country's pilots had "dubious licences.” The high court in its decision said the prime minister had the power to take action against the federal minister.

The court further remarked, “If the country has been harmed due to the minister’s remarks, it is the prime minister’s job to take action.”

We are excusing ourselves ­not to interfere in this matter according to the law,” it added. Asad’s petition had stated that due to Sarwar’s remarks, PIA flights have been banned in Europe for six months.

“If someone’s degree is fake, the minister should have secretly taken action,” the petitioner had said. Asad had added that due to the minister’s comments, the country has become a laughing stock in the world.

The chief justice said that a detailed judgment over the matter will be issued later. Earlier, the minister, while presenting the preliminary report of the PIA plane crash, had told Parliament that 40 percent of pilots in the country were flying aircraft with fake licences.

“Pakistan has 860 active pilots, who work for PIA, Serene Air, Air Blue. The inquiry which was initiated in February 2019 showed that 262 pilots did not take the exam themselves and asked someone else to take it on their behalf,” the minister said, adding that the pilots did not have the proper flying experience either.