Tariq Mir refuses to transfer SUN charity property to Altaf’s name

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Finance Secretary Syed Ahmed Tariq Mir has rejected allegations by MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain that he has occupied a flat - which was bought in the name of The society for Unwell & Needy (SUN) charity – and that Mir has refused to hand it over to Shumaila Imran Farooq for living there.

The MQM’s founder made allegations in his latest address that Tariq Mir had illegally occupied the SUN charity’s flat near Burnt Oak Broadway, opposite to the hospital.

Tariq Mir has said that according to the laws of England and Wales that governing charities, it’s not possible to transfer an asset bought in the name of a charity to an individual or do anything with that doesn’t serve the purpose of a charitable cause.

Furthermore, Tarir Mir has said that flat Mr Hussain is talking about is not suitable for the family as it is small, above shops and located at an unsafe place.

Altaf Hussain’s allegations came after Tariq Mir took the case of Shumaila Imran Farooq to a local court in Edgware informing the court that he wanted to transfer 221 Whitchurch Lane property to Shumaila Imran Farooq and her two children.

Dr Imran Farooq’s widow lives in a one bedroom flat with her two sons. She suffers from cancer and she has confirmed that MQM factions – both from London and Pakistan – are not helping her practically and offer support only on media statement.

Shumaila lives on government handouts and her two sons, Alishaan and Wejdan, study in a government school. Pak Sarzameen Party’s Mustafa Kamal has vocally supported Shumaila and her sons, demanding justice for them but MQM-Pakistan has remained quiet.

Ten years ago, when Imran Farooq was killed, Altaf Hussain had promised that he would look after the wife and children of Dr Imran Farooq Shaheed for rest of their lives.

While Hussain controls around eight expensive properties in London, he has refused to give shelter to Shumaila Imran Farooq, the former MQM MPA on reserved seats, who has spent the last ten years suffering in silence in extremely poor conditions, suffering first from a fracture and then falling victim to a serious condition of cancer.

Tariq Mir and Muhammad Anwar own two properties under their name on Whitchurch Lane – where MQM London’s Rabita Committee members live – and they have refused to transfer both properties to Altaf Hussain. They have said that they will transfer one property to Shumaila Imran Farooq and keep the second property for her upkeep and for assisting the suffering families in Pakistan - if Altaf Hussain’s staff members vacate these properties.

Tariq Mir has taken the case to Hendon’s local court and has asked Mustafa Azizabadi to vacate the property for Shumaila or face eviction through a court order and repayment of rent for the last three years.

In his latest address, Altaf Hussain alleged that Tariq Mir was not making arrangement for Shumaila to shift to the SUN's property but he made no mention of transferring any property to Shumaila’s name.

He said, “I have offered Shumaila and children to stay in the SUN's flat. I had bought this flat under the SUN charity’s name. I made Tariq Mir chairman of the SUN charity. I told him that Shumaila would stay here but till now Tariq Mir is occupying it.

He said, “Tariq Mir is after 185 Whitchurach lane but my loyal workers live there, those who are staying there with me. I am asking Tariq Mir to return it to me. Did your father establish the MQM? I urge my supporters to ask questions to Tariq Mir.”

A visit to the Burnt Pak flat shows that it’s located above a shop in a rough area. The flat is in poor condition and needs complete refurbishment. It’s currently on rent and its rent is deposited in the charity’s account.

This reporter has seen papers, which show that Altaf Hussain asked Tariq Mir to transfer The SUN charity’s property to his name but Mir refused and told him that he would be committing a crime if he were to transfer a charity’s asset to his name.

Syed Tariq Mir confirmed to Geo and The News that he refused to transfer the Burnt Oak flat to Altaf Hussain’s name as it would be illegal and Charity Commission will not permit it.

“This property belongs to MQM workers and held through a trust. I am only managing the property as a trustee. The Charity Commission is aware that each and every penny goes to the bank account of the charity and I have never used a penny of it for my personal gain.”

Tariq Mir said he has initiated eviction legal proceedings against Mustafa Azizabadi, the closest aide of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, to get the 221-A Whitchurch Lane property in Edgware, London vacated to give it to Dr Imran Farooq’s widow and her two sons to live there, and eventually transfer to their names.

He said, “Shumaila is the widow of our party martyr and she deserves respect and dignity. She is the most deserving of all and I will do everything in my legal power to make sure that this property is shifted to her name, so she could live there with respect. Her husband died for MQM.” The News and Geo sent questions to MQM’s London Secretariat but no reply was provided in one week.